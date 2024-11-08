Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

