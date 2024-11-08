indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $4.64. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 13,600,048 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

