Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $155.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

