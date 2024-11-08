Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 1.7 %

IKNA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 47,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,592. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 230.7% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 382,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 266,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,091,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 138,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

