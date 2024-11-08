ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.17 and last traded at $179.17, with a volume of 3117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $593,293.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,293.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,078. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.