Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 2,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.13. 4,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,568. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 435.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

