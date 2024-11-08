Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 477256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 174,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,337 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 112.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

