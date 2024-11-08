Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $2,403,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

