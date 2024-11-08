Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Knife River comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at $22,934,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 224,373 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,730,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

KNF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $103.14.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

