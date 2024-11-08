Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.