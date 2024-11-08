Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MDU opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

