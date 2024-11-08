HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $61,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $9.72 on Friday, hitting $634.89. 248,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,475. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.99. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,192.09, a PEG ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.71.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

