Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.56) to GBX 1,090 ($14.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 923.33 ($12.02).

LON HWDN traded down GBX 10.92 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 827.58 ($10.77). The company had a trading volume of 2,261,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,700. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,799.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 637.60 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 909.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

