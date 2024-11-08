Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.56) to GBX 1,090 ($14.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 923.33 ($12.02).
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
