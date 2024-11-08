Hour Loop, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting and Ratifies Independent Auditors

Hour Loop, Inc. recently conducted its 2024 virtual annual meeting of stockholders on November 7, 2024. At the meeting, several key decisions were made, including the election of directors and the ratification of independent auditors.

Get alerts:

During the meeting, the stockholders voted on the election of five nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors. Each of the five nominees – Sam Lai, Sau Kuen (Maggie) Yu, Hillary Bui, Minghui (Alan) Gao, and Michael Lenner – was elected to serve for a term of one year until the next annual meeting of stockholders.

In addition to the election of directors, the stockholders also ratified the appointment of HTL International, LLC as the independent auditors of Hour Loop, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results showed overwhelming support for the ratification of the independent auditors.

With these decisions made, Hour Loop, Inc. continues to strengthen its corporate governance and ensure transparency in its financial reporting processes. The Company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of accountability and oversight.

Following the annual meeting, Hour Loop, Inc. filed the necessary Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024, to report the outcomes of the meeting and other related matters. Stockholders and stakeholders can access the full details of the filing on the SEC’s website or through the Company’s investor relations section.

For further information and inquiries, interested parties may reach out to Hour Loop, Inc. directly for clarification and additional details.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hour Loop’s 8K filing here.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

Recommended Stories