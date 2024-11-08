Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.