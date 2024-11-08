Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,170 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $757,000. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,915. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

