Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,365 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $141.65. 55,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,478. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.