Hollencrest Capital Management Has $79.78 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 977,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UNH traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,500. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $617.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

