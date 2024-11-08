Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.