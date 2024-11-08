Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $203.15. 366,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,223. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.