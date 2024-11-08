HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DINO opened at $41.53 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

