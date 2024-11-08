Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 8.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in Hess by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

