Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,341. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

