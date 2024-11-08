Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 6,903,321 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.