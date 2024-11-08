Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ITA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.26. 449,160 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
