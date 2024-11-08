Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.19.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT traded down $11.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,663. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.82 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.06 and a 200-day moving average of $352.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,378. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
