Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 281,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 54,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

