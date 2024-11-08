Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMDV stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.04. 50,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.