Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.18. 909,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,264. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

