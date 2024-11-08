Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $202.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,741. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $202.52. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

