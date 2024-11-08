Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

