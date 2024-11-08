Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$805.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.4 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.40. 14,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on Helios Technologies

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.