Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 53,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

