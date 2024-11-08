Head-To-Head Comparison: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sentage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group -107.21% -216.70% -62.23%

Volatility and Risk

Sentage has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Sentage and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 38.97 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.57 million 0.79 -$60.42 million ($3.65) -0.51

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Sentage beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.