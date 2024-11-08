Head-To-Head Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (EXE) vs. Its Peers

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chesapeake Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chesapeake Energy
|6.07%
|2.74%
|2.08%
|Chesapeake Energy Competitors
|-3.30%
|7.35%
|6.64%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Chesapeake Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chesapeake Energy
|$8.72 billion
|$2.42 billion
|57.09
|Chesapeake Energy Competitors
|$715.54 billion
|$1.07 billion
|-615.67
Insider & Institutional Ownership
97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy’s rivals have a beta of -14.37, indicating that their average share price is 1,537% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 142.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 117.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Energy lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chesapeake Energy
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2.83
|Chesapeake Energy Competitors
|2155
|11615
|16203
|624
|2.50
Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus target price of $99.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Chesapeake Energy rivals beat Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
