HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 16.3 %

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 0.64. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,712.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 263,677 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.