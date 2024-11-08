HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Arcellx Earnings

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arcellx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Arcellx alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.85.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. Arcellx has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 53,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,840,040.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,904.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,840,040.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $621,904.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,556 shares of company stock worth $5,033,845. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.