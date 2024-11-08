HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.38% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $107,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

