HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

AMLX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.70.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,972,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,995 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

