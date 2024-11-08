Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 716 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

