Hara Capital LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unilever by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

