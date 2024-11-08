Hara Capital LLC Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,753 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE HMY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

