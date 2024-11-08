Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $181.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.47. 450,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,617. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $196.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

