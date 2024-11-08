Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Reduced by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,868. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 179.82%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.