Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 9,477,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

