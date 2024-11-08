Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Halliburton Price Performance
NYSE:HAL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.23. 9,477,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
