Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 77,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,429. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

