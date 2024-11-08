Grocery Outlet (GO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO):

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

11/6/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

10/30/2024 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

10/29/2024 – Grocery Outlet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Grocery Outlet is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Grocery Outlet is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 458,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,524. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

