Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.63.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$49.03. The company had a trading volume of 147,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,313. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

