Graypoint LLC Sells 547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $18,573,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 315,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.18 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

