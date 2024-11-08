Graypoint LLC Invests $876,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
